Sheridan Standoff Has Ended, Here’s What We Know So Far

As of 5:12 p.m. the standoff on North Sheridan Avenue is over, according to Chief Travis Koltiska.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Services are the lead investigators, and the Chief has stated that any further questions must be directed to them.

At this point, we do not know if the suspect was taken into custody, but the police say "there is no active threat to the community."

The standoff happened after Sheridan Police Sergeant Nevada Krinkee was killed in the line of duty on February 13.

The suspect has not been identified by police.

He is suspected of shooting and killing Sheridan Police Sgt. Nevada Krinkee Tuesday morning.

Sheridan Media and The Cowboy State Daily reported his name is William Franklin Lowery, 46, who has a lengthy criminal record.

The Casper police have invited the public to pick up memorial ribbons as an act of solidarity at the Hall of Justice on North David Street in Casper.

Read More: Casper Police Invite Public to Pick Up Memorial Ribbons in the Wake of Sheridan Police Officer’s Death

Heavy Police Presence at Armed Standoff in Casper On September 8, 2023, an armed, barricaded suspect was taken into custody. The standoff occured on the corner of S. Wisconsin street and E. 12th. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media