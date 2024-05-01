From Willie Nelson To Family Fun: The Evolution Of Casper’s Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel rolling rink has been around since 1948.

According to its new owners it burned down in 1954 and was rebuilt the following year.

For a small stint, it was used for auctioning cattle.

The legendary Willie Nelson once performed there.

Its concrete walls have seen a lot.

The Wagon Wheel was previously owned by Bev Vanhorn-Lunt and Larry Lunt. In 2023, Elisa and Jon Odlin took over.

Kolby Fedore, TSM Photo of Beverly Vanhorn

In the fall of 2022 Jon Odlin was called to repair a Pepsi machine at the rink.

He started talking to the owners and learned that they were trying to sell.

That night he got home and was playing darts in the garage when he brought it up to his wife.

She moved to Casper in the seventh grade and frequented the Wagon Wheel all through middle school and early high school.

She was excited about the possibility of revitalizing the place where she had so many fond memories.

With six kids between them and grandchildren, it seemed like the perfect endeavor.

Grandson Cyrus just woke up from a nap in the rink; Kolby Fedore, TSM Grandson Cyrus just woke up from a nap in the rink.

Now a labor of love, the two are working to update things so the place can survive.

The purchase has been something of a "money pit" but also a labor of love.

The overhead for a giant concrete building like theirs is enormous. Gas, heating, and lighting is very expensive, they explain.

The two have, so far, made money on the endeavor, but are re-investing in new carpets and paint. Away with the yellow!

Eventually they would like to be able to update the roller skates and blades. Their current stock needs repaired often, and it is timely; but they will need about $30,000 to replace everything.

Countless patrons bring in their skates and blades for repair and changes to rollers skate bearings. Not everyone knows that they can repair blades and skates and install bearings.

The Odlins' most loyal customers are adults who come skate on the weekends.

The local roller derby competitors hold practices and events there.

Older folks drop in for the nostalgia and younger crowds like the ambiance.

Moms push strollers 'round and 'round, rolling babies to sleep.

Disco balls glitter across a Barnie-purple concrete floor adjacent to an enormous bounce house beckoning toddlers.

There's arcade games and concession-style food for those that can't or won't jump in the rink.

But the reason the Odlins bought the place is because they saw an opportunity to provide a space for kids to feel safe.

They don't tolerate bullying, and despite the reputation that the rink has had in the past, they are working to make it a place where young people can have fun and enjoy healthy, positive recreation.

"There's still a lot we want to do to update the place," says Jon, who currently still works full-time for Pepsi.

They are intent on educating people about roller skating, something that brings the couple much joy. Watching children figure out how to do something new is one of their favorite things, and seeing the joy that it brings the parents.

