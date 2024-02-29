Procession for Sheridan Policeman Killed in the Line of Duty to be Livestreamed Tomorrow

A procession for Sergeant Nevada Krinkee will start at noon on Friday, March 1, 2024, at the intersection of 11th and Main Street, and proceed southbound through downtown Sheridan, turn left onto Coffeen Avenue, and then head to the Sheridan College Golden Dome.

It will be live-streamed at the following locations: Bethesda Worship Center, Cornerstone Church, First Baptist Church, Kane Funeral Home, Rock Church, and Ignite Wesleyan Church. This will help with parking and seating at the Bruce Hoffman College Dome.

To watch live follow the link here:

The Celebration of Life will be on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 1pm at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome at Sheridan College, with Police Honors and Last Call.

Private family interment will occur at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Juniper Heights section.

SCSO Request

From Friday, Feb. 29 to Saturday, March 2nd, there will be partner law enforcement agencies operating and answering calls for service. These include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Casper Police Department, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, and Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

During this time, the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office asks that calls for law enforcement be limited during this time to an emergency-only basis.

"Please consider waiting to report all non-emergent issues until after the morning of March 2nd" wrote the SCSO.

Obituary for Sergeant Nevada Paul Krinkee

"Sergeant Nevada Paul Krinkee, 33, of the Sheridan Wyoming Police Department was killed in the line duty on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024 while serving the community he loved.

"Nevada was born in Albuquerque, NM on October 13th, 1990 to Wayne Krinke and Sally Shea (Phelps), but was raised primarily in Bozeman, Montana. Nevada graduated from Bozeman High School in 2009 where he was a member of the varsity soccer team.

"When not on the soccer field, he could be found playing Rock Band and other video games with good friends, or subjecting his sister to heavy metal music on the 7am car ride to school.

"He felt called to serve his country early in life, and upon graduating he enlisted in the Army. He served 8 years, including two tours in Afghanistan with the 82nd Airborne Division as a parachutist. He rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant and was awarded 4 army commendation medals and a National Defense Service Medal.

"He joined the Sheridan Police Department in 2017. Nevada quickly developed a passion and dedication for his work as a police officer. He became a Corporal in 2019 and a Sergeant in 2022. He was a firearms instructor, a field training officer, and had a passion for training and mentoring officers. Nevada was the epitome of a servant leader. Nevada also loved pouring into young people as he mentored several young men who were looking to follow in his footsteps in serving their country. He also loved spending time in the public schools of Sheridan, being a good example and getting to know the children.

"Nevada met his wife Karla while he was in training with the Sheridan Police Department. They began dating in 2018 and married in July of 2021. She was the love of his life and inspired him to be his best self and an exemplary officer. Nevada enjoyed spending time with his treasured dogs, and dominating all the strategy board games and escape rooms with family and friends. In the summer of 2023, Nevada and Karla welcomed their beautiful daughter Bella Donna Krinkee. It was with the birth of his daughter that Nevada found his true life calling as a father to his baby girl. He lived for his wife and daughter and fell into fatherhood so easily, with fierce love and enthusiasm.

"Nevada leaves behind his wife Karla and baby daughter Bella. He is also survived by his mother Sally Shea, father Wayne Krinke, siblings Kenzie (Troy) Kimmel, Jeremy (Michele) Shea, Keri (Dave) Varkony, Brandie (Dave) Mathison-Klein, Kelley (John Collier) Krinkee and sister in-law Donna (Aaron) Bass. He is also loved and missed by aunts and uncles, numerous nieces and nephews, his brothers and sisters on the force, his brothers and sisters at Sheridan Bible Church, and his beloved dogs."