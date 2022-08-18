Cowboys Enjoy Themselves On and Off The Court in Greece

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Aug. 17, 2022) – The Wyoming Cowboys headed to Greece for their Foreign Tour from July 24 to Aug. 4. Jeff Linder's squad did some sightseeing and then played three contests. Wyoming walked away with three wins in Greece to go along with some great memories.

The Pokes faced off against Panerythraikos BC on July 27 and Panathinaikos Select on July 28 with both contests taking place in Athens. UW then headed to Patras and took on Promethius Patras.

Hunter Maldonado led the Pokes in scoring, adding 13.5 points per game. He also averaged seven rebounds and four assists per contest. Graham Ike added 12.3 points per game along with 4.7 rebounds and three assists per night. Brendan Wenzel had a great tour, adding 12 points per game and shot an impressive 67 percent from beyond the arc, going 10-of-15.

Newcomer Max Agbonkpolo added nine points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Xavier DuSell netted 9.9 points and Jeremiah Oden also averaged nine points per game. Hunter Thompson also shot the ball well with 9.3 points per game while shooting 50 percent from deep, going 8-of-16.

Point guard Noah Reynolds added 5.5 points and two assists per contest. UCLA transfer Jake Kyman netted five points per game and fellow newcomer, freshman Caden Powell, chipped in with 3.5 points per contest. Nate Barnhart was solid on the boards, ranking second on the team with six per game.

The Cowboys enjoyed the sights as well. UW took a bike tour of Athens and toured the Acropolis and museums. The Pokes also saw a soccer match, which was a Champions League contest with Olympiacos FC v. Maccabi Haifi.

The Pokes toured Patras before heading to the Athens Riviera for sea kayak tour along with time on the water before visiting the Temple Poseidon.