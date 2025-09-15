The Jeff and Kim French Trust has established the endowed Cowboy State Scholarship to support Wyoming residents pursuing studies in STEM, agriculture, and trades fields.

The $1,000 yearly scholarship will be split between the fall and spring semesters and awarded to two students.

A student must have a 2.5 cumulative GPA and be enrolled in six credit hours to qualify for the scholarship. Financial need will also be taken into consideration.

“We both grew up in Wyoming and very much appreciate what Wyoming stands for,” said Jeff French.

“We had some success in life, largely due to the values instilled in us growing up here. We wanted to give back to the next generation.”

