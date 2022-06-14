Cowboy State Products Doing Well at the CNFR

A pair of rough-stock riders raised in Wyoming gave their respective teams a nice jumpstart winning second place honors in the first round of the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper on Sunday. Powell, WY saddle-bronc rider Brody Wells spurred for 79.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s ‘Sky Watch.’ He won the Southwest Region for Tarleton State. It is the first time at the nationals for nineteen-year-old Casper College bareback rider Myles Carlson who is from Evanston, WY. Carlson drew a Vold Rodeo Co. bucker called ‘Fatherly Love.’ Wells pretty much punched his ticket to the Championship Short Go on Saturday night with scores of 80 and 73. Carlson is up one more time this week and posted an 81.5 in the first go-round. It's always great to see these Cowboy State natives not only compete at the CNFR but do succeed at the CNFR.

Get our free mobile app

College National Finals Rodeo #2 College National Finals Rodeo #2