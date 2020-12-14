Cowboy Basketball Team Downs Utah Valley

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team improved to 5-1 on the year following a 93-88 win over Utah Valley in Orem on Saturday afternoon. The Pokes were a remarkable 13-25 from the 3 point line and 20-27 from the free-throw line. Hunter Maldonado led the way with 30 points going 12-23 from the field. Drake Jefferies had a strong game as he threw in 21 and made a half a dozen 3 pointers.

Both teams shot 50% from the floor in the contest and this marks the first time since the 2015-16 season that UW has won back-to-back non-conference road games. That non-conference season is heading down the stretch with the Pokes taking on Omaha on Thursday night at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

Utah Valley University

