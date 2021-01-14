Cowboys Overwhelmed by Boise State Again

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team certainly has endured two very difficult games this week with Boise State. On Monday, the Pokes lost 83-60 and on Wednesday night, it was a similar result as UW was defeated 90-70. Boise State shot 60% from the floor in the first half and rang up 55 points in the first 20 minutes to lead by 22 at the intermission. For the 2nd straight game, the Broncos had a field day from the paint and rang up 52 points from that area. BSU had 5 players in double figures led by Devonaire Doutrive with 17.

In Wyoming's defense, they were shorthanded with some injuries namely to Pine Bluffs native Hunter Thompson. So they played only 7 guys and were led by Hunter Maldonado with 13 and Marcus Williams chipped in 13. The Pokes never led in that game and shot 38% from the field. Boise State improved to 12-1 overall and 8-0 in Mountain West Conference play. The Cowboys dropped to 1-3 in the league and 7-4 overall.

Next up for UW will be a road game at the Air Force Academy on Saturday afternoon at 2 pm.

Tyler Davis

University of Wyoming

