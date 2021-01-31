Cowboys Absorb Two Big Losses at San Diego State

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team found their trip to Southern California to be quite dismal as they lost twice to San Diego State and were dominated in both games. On Thursday, the Pokes were overwhelmed as San Diego State scored at will and rang up 63 points in the first half. At one point in the 2nd half, UW trailed by 41 and ended up losing 87-57. The Aztecs had four guys n double figures led by Jordan Schakel with 16 and Terrell Gomez with 14. SDSU 55% from the floor for the game and 65% in the first half.

Wyoming didn't help themselves with a poor shooting night; just 30% from the field and going 10-40 from the 3 point line. Kwane Marble had 15 points for UW and Graham Ike had 10 but the teams leading scorer overall, Marcus Williams was 2-13.

The 2nd game of the series on Saturday night was another blow-out in favor of San Diego State, this time 98-71. The Aztecs blistered the Cowboys in the first half with a 51-28 lead at the intermission with a 29 point lead midway through the 2nd half. This time, the Aztecs shot a remarkable 60% from the field for the game and connected on 11 three-pointers in 23 attempts.

The Cowboys made 10 threes in 30 attempts but shot 35% from the field in the first half. Williams had a much better game with 18 points but over the course of two games, Hunter Maldonado was 0-7 from the field for a total of 10 points.

Next up for the Pokes will be round one of the Border War with Colorado State on Thursday night in Laramie.

San Diego State Athletics

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

[gallery galleryid="341:260414" gallerytitle=" LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born