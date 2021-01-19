Cowboys Break Four Game Losing Skid

The Wyoming Cowboys earned a split in their 2 games series with the Air Force with a 77-58 win over the Air Force in Colorado Springs on Wednesday night. The Pokes were sharp from the perimeter as they attempted 32, 3's, and made 16. Xavier Dusell had 5 of those 3 pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points with Drake Jefferies chipping in a dozen points. UW shot 49% from the field in the contest and was 11-16 from the free-throw line.

Air Force was brutal from the 3 point line, hitting just 1 of 12 attempts and scored just 23 points in the first half. The Falcons are 4-8 overall and 2-6 in Mountain West play while the Cowboys improve to 8-5 overall and 2-4 in league play.

The Pokes will enter a tough portion of their schedule with games vs Nevada on Friday and Sunday in Laramie with 2 games at San Diego State, January 28th and 30th.

