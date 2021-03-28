UW’s Kwane Marble Enters Transfer Portal

From Cody Tucker at 7220sports.com:

Wyoming guard Kwane Marble II announced on Twitter Sunday that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

"Over the past two years here as a Cowboy, I have received unconditional love and support from everyone in Wyoming," Marble wrote. "The fans here are like no other. I felt welcomed from the beginning and will undoubtedly miss the support from everyone in this great state! I'm beyond thankful for each person that I have been fortunate to meet and build relationships with here."

Marble averaged 9.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore. His best game came against Omaha when he netted a season-high 17 points while going 6-of-10 from the field. Marble, a Denver native, scored in double-figures 11 times, including five games in a row in January.

When Jeff Linder accepted the job last March, the first thing on his agenda was to re-recruit Kenny Foster, Hunter Maldonado, Hunter Thompson, and Marble. All four stuck around in 2020-21 and helped lead the Cowboys to a 14-11 record and a trip to the second round of the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas.

Inside the Thomas and Mack Center, a year prior is where Marble had his coming-out party. He scored 20 points in an opening-round upset of Border War rival Colorado State and followed that up with a 24-point outing against No. 3 Nevada. The then-freshman would net 15 in Wyoming's season finale, an 89-82 loss to the eventual tournament champion, Utah State.

His performance in Sin City landed him on the All-Mountain West Tournament team.

"It helped my confidence a lot," Marble told 7220sports.com back in February. "It was a breaking point for me, knowing CSU was a great team with wonderful players ... Being able to go out there, on a neutral court, and beat them was very uplifting. It was a huge confidence builder."

Because of COVID-19 protocols, Marble missed the Cowboys' first two games of the season. He started just 13 of Wyoming's 23 games a season ago while averaging 22.9 minutes per outing. In a season-ending loss to San Diego State, Marble was on the floor for just 10 minutes. He missed all of his three shots from the field and was held off the score sheet.

With Marble's possible departure, that leaves the Cowboys with 12 of a possible 13 scholarship players slated for next season. Incoming freshmen Nate Barnhart and Ben Bowen are expected to sign with Wyoming on April 14. Here are UW's other scholarship players: Thompson, Maldonado, Xavier DuSell, Marcus Williams, Jeremiah Oden, Kenny Foster, Graham Ike, Drake Jeffries, Eoin Nelson, and Brendan Wenzel. Terrin Dickey and John Grigsby are walk-ons.

Marble can still pull his name out of the transfer portal and return to UW. He will have three years of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA granting an additional year due to the virus.

