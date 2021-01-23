Cowboys Hold On to Edge Nevada

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team won their 2nd in a row with a 71-64 win over Nevada on Friday night in Laramie. The Pokes took advantage of a poor shooting night from the Wolfpack who only shot 30% from the field. Nevada was atrocious from the 3 point line, making just 4 of 25 attempts. So that's a big step forward defensively for UW who has turned in some lackluster performances on that end of the floor this season.

The Cowboys had four guys in double figures led by Kenny Foster with 15 who was 5-8 from the field and made a trio of 3 pointers. Kwane Marble II also threw in 15 and he went 4-7 from the floor. Xavier Dusell has played some inspired ball lately and was in the scorebook for 14 points with 4, 3 pointers. Marcus Williams made some timely plays late in the 2nd half and finished with 13.

Nevada was led by Warren Washington with 21 points but Grant Sherfield went 2-16 in the contest. UW ups their record of 9-5 overall and 3-4 in Mountain West Conference play while Nevada drops to 10-5 and 5-4 in league play. The Cowboys and Wolfpack wrap up the 2 games series Sunday afternoon in Laramie with a 2 PM tip-off.

Tyler Davis

Wyoming Athletics

