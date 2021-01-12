Cowboys Pounded by Boise State

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team found out first hand what a good basketball team looks like as they were overwhelmed by Boise State in Laramie on Monday night 83-60. The Pokes interior defense was punished practically start to finish as the Broncos hit a ton of short shots and drove to the basket with impunity. Boise State had 48 points in the paint but UW did rally in the 2nd half to cut a double-digit deficit to 5. The Broncos then hit a series of 3 pointers and went on a 20-2 run in the last 7 minutes and change of the contest.

Abu Kigab and Devonaire Doutrive each had 21 for BSU who improved to 11-1 overall and 7-0 in Mountain West Conference play. Wyoming was led by Marcus Williams with 16 and Xavier Dusell along with Hunter Maldonado had 10 each. The Pokes are 7-3 overall and 1-1 in league play and these two teams will conclude the two-game series on Wednesday night in Laramie

