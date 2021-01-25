Cowboy Basketball Team Sweeps Nevada

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team completed a two-game sweep of Nevada with a 93-88 win on Sunday afternoon in Laramie. Three freshman players combined for 59 points and the Pokes as a team rang up 59 points in the 2nd half.

UW enjoyed a great shooting day at 51% from the floor and was led in scoring by Marcus Williams who threw in 28 points on 7-11 from the field and 11-13 from the free-throw line. Graham Ike, who just joined the Cowboy lineup after sitting out due to injury had 18 points going 7-10 from the floor. Kwane Marble and Xavier Dusell had 13 each.

Nevada was led by Grant Sherfield with 26 and, he made 13 of 14 free-throw attempts. The Wolfpack from to 10-7 and 5-5 in Mountain West play. The Pokes are 4-4 in league play and 10-5 overall. The Cowboys will take their three-game winning streak to San Diego State for a two-game series on Thursday and Saturday.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

LOOK: The Most Unintentionally Hilarious Horror Movies Of All Time