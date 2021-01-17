Cowboys Lose 4th in a Row

The Wyoming Cowboys blew a 14 point lead and lost to the Air Force Falcons 72-69 on Saturday afternoon to drop to 7-5 overall and 1-4 in Mountain West play. The Pokes were plagued by turnovers, and the Academy made Wyoming pay for those mistakes with 16 points off of 15 turnovers in the contest. The Cowboys didn't help themselves at the free-throw line, making just 5-12 attempts.

On the bright side, UW did connect on 10, 3 pointers and received 15 points from Marcus Williams, 14 from Hunter Maldonado, and 13 from Xavier Dusell. Air Force improved to 4-7 overall and 2-5 in the league and got 21 points from Chris Joyce and 15 each from AJ Walker and Ameka Akaya.

These teams will wrap up that two-game series on Monday night in Colorado Springs at 7 pm

Air Force Academy Athletic Department.