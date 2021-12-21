COVID-19 Cases in Natrona Schools Fall to Their Lowest Levels

In their bi-weekly reports, the Natrona County School District reported only 15 cases of COVID-19 among students and six among staff, the lowest levels so far during the school year.

Quarantines have also decreased, with there being 56 quarantines among students and none among staff from Dec. 4 to Dec. 17, compared to 196 quarantines for students and seven for staff at the beginning of November.

It is also a far cry from where the district was in September, when there were 153 cases among students and 29 among staff from Sept. 11 to Sept. 24, and 540 quarantines for students and 34 for staff.

This has mirrored a drop in cases across the state, which has seen a relatively consistent drop in cases in the past three months, going from a high of 1,069 new cases reported on Sept. 27 to 178 reported on Dec. 20.

The rest of the country however has not seen that kind of decline, as the omicron variant currently accounts for 73% of all new cases, and has seen an increase of from 24,679 on Nov. 27 to 298,761 on Dec. 20.

In terms of hospitalization, Wyoming has also seen a consistent decline, going from a high of 249 COVID-19 patients on Oct. 21 down to 82 on Dec. 20.

The two biggest hospitals in the state, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the Wyoming Medical Center, have seen decreases in COVID-19 patients and are currently at 30 and 21 patients respectively.

However, the Wyoming Medical Center has also had some issues with running out of intensive care unit beds, having no adult beds available on Dec. 4, 6 and from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18.

In terms of vaccines, Wyoming still sits near the bottom, at 47% of the population fully vaccinated, just ahead of Idaho at 45.8%, and with 55.2% of the population with at least one dose of the vaccine, also ahead of Idaho in last at 53.2%.