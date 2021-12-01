COVID-19 Cases in Natrona School District Continue Falling

Based on the COVID-19 numbers provided by the Natrona County School District, there were 66 cases among students and 19 cases, along with 196 quarantines among students and seven among staff, from the week of Nov. 6 to 19.

Get our free mobile app

That is a decrease from the previous two weeks, Oct. 23 to Nov. 5, where there were 74 COVID-19 cases among students and 21 among staff, and 260 students and seven staff being quarantined during that time period.

The most cases among students were at Kelly Walsh High School with 11, while the most for staff was nine at the Central Services Facility and Extended Campuses.

These numbers are reflective of the general COVID-19 cases in Wyoming, which has been consistently falling over the past month, going from 696 new cases on Nov. 1 to 265 on Nov. 30.

Over that same period, vaccination rates have continued to increase at a slow rate, with 50.9% of the population having at least one dose at the beginning of Nov., and only increasing to 53.6% by the end of Nov., the lowest in the U.S.

That's compared to going from 48.5% having one dose of the vaccine at the beginning of Oct. to 50.8% by end Oct.

Deaths however have continued to fluctuate, going from a high of 76 on Sept. 27, down to 25 on Oct. 25, before jumping up to the highest reported at one time of 81 on Nov. 30, 17 of which were from Natrona County.