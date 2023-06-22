Casper Flood Data to Gauge Negative Impact on Community

Natrona County Emergency Management is still receiving reports from residents about property damage caused by the June 15 flooding in Casper.

However, these reports are not applications for aid, according to a press release from Natrona County Emergency Management on Wednesday.

"The goal of collecting information from citizens affected by flooding is to gauge the negative impact on our community to inquire if any assistance from State and Federal partners may become available," according to the press release.

Last week, the City of Casper City Council and the Natrona County Commission passed resolutions to declare the City a disaster area from the flooding.

Commission Chairman Steve Freel said $350,000 is a threshold for Emergency Management to apply to the State of Wyoming for aid.

But there is no guarantee that any assistance may be forthcoming, Freel added.

Even so, it's important that people who suffered property damage to file reports.

If you need assistance, Wyoming 211 is a valuable resource.

Wyoming 211 may help you find financial assistance, transportation, basic needs, and much more.

Dial 2-1-1 on your phone or visit Search Wyoming to learn more.

Visit the City of Casper and the Casper Police Department websites to learn more.

Casper Area Sees Flooding Downtown June 15, 203. Persistent rain in Casper causes flooding in some areas.