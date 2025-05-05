The Casper College Veterans Service will hold a special cording and coin ceremony for graduating student veterans on Friday, May 9, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Chapman Lobby at Casper College.

During the service, each graduating veteran will be awarded an honor cord and a challenge coin to symbolize their dedication and commitment during their time at Casper College. “This special evening is dedicated to our student veterans, commemorating their academic achievements and honoring their service to our country,” said Rachael Cestnik, Casper College academic success advisor.

Casper College President Brandon Kosine, Ph.D., will provide the keynote address at the event, featuring light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres.

The event is free and open to friends, family, and fellow supporters to celebrate this memorable occasion with graduating Casper College student veterans. “We want to come together to applaud the accomplishments of our student veterans and express our heartfelt thanks for their service and sacrifice,” noted Cestnik

RSVP here. The Chapman Lobby is located on the second floor of the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center on the Casper College campus.

'Make America Healthy Again' White House Fact Sheet As of February 2025, The Trump Administration has ordered the Federal Government to aggressively combat the critical health challenges facing U.S. citizens, including the rising rates of mental health disorders, obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases.

💗🤍💙

"American life expectancy significantly lags behind other developed countries, with pre‑COVID-19 United States life expectancy averaging 78.8 years and comparable countries averaging 82.6 years."

"This equates to 1.25 billion fewer life years for the United States population. Six in 10 Americans have at least one chronic disease, and four in 10 have two or more chronic diseases."

" An estimated one in five United States adults lives with a mental illness" noted the Administration in a White House press release. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM