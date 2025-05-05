Cording and Coin Ceremony Set for Graduating Student Veterans at Casper College
The Casper College Veterans Service will hold a special cording and coin ceremony for graduating student veterans on Friday, May 9, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Chapman Lobby at Casper College.
During the service, each graduating veteran will be awarded an honor cord and a challenge coin to symbolize their dedication and commitment during their time at Casper College. “This special evening is dedicated to our student veterans, commemorating their academic achievements and honoring their service to our country,” said Rachael Cestnik, Casper College academic success advisor.
Casper College President Brandon Kosine, Ph.D., will provide the keynote address at the event, featuring light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres.
The event is free and open to friends, family, and fellow supporters to celebrate this memorable occasion with graduating Casper College student veterans. “We want to come together to applaud the accomplishments of our student veterans and express our heartfelt thanks for their service and sacrifice,” noted Cestnik
RSVP here. The Chapman Lobby is located on the second floor of the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center on the Casper College campus.
