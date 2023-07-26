Motorists navigating the traffic cones and Interstate 25 narrowed by Jersey barriers in west central Casper can't take the time to stop and view the construction on West F Street.

But a view from the ground shows demolition, ditch digging, the aging F Street bridge and some odd if not unsavory clutter by the North Platte River.

The multimillion-dollar road, bridge and highway construction project for five bridges in west central Casper began a few weeks ago, when the Wyoming Department of Transportation shifted northbound traffic onto the southbound lanes to prepare for this next project.

Tuesday, WYDOT spokesman Jeff Goetz said during the next two years, construction companies will remove and replace five bridges: West F Street, two I-25 bridges over the North Platte River and two over Center Street. The project includes new road surfaces among the I-25 structures.

The five-bridge project covers 0.97 miles and the estimated cost is $57.6 million.

The West F Street bridge project -- which has closed the street between North Center and North Poplar streets -- over the river is first.

Tuesday, near North Center Street, earthmoving equipment removed dirt and dropped it in a dump truck for a trench.

On the West F Street bridge itself, an excavator wielding a bucket with big nasty steel teeth chomped down on its concrete surface and a front-end loader moved it to scoop up the chunks.

The construction causes some inconvenience for motorists, who need to find alternate routes.

Meanwhile, remember that construction work, especially along roadways, is hazardous.

While the speed limit is 45 mph in this area, drive slower than that if possible.

Watch for construction equipment -- from shovels to dump trucks -- that may be near the road.

And especially watch for and give plenty of space to the men and women working to improve the long-term infrastructure in Casper.

West F Street Construction. Casper, Wyo. July 26, 2023