Congresswoman Hageman Pushes for Enhanced Community Safety in Casper

Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman has submitted two letters supporting Casper's applications for funds from the Community-Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program and the SAFER and AFG Programs.

In her letter to the Department of Justice, she expresses strong support for the Casper Police Department to employ six new sworn officers.

"With a population over 58,000, the City of Casper is one of Wyoming's largest and most prosperous communities which continues to show signs of growth each year.

"The influx of residents, visitors, and businesses alike has in turn increased the responsibilities and coverage of the City's law enforcement officers and first responders" wrote the Congresswoman.

The application for Community-Oriented police services, if awarded, will help CPD sustain and enhance public safety and keep up with increasing service demand.

CPD routinely participates in local community groups such as the Alcohol Task Force, the Meth and Substance Abuse Conference, Natrona County Prevention Coalition, Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming, Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force, the Child Protection Team, Safe Kids/Safe Communities, and more.

CPD is also working to respond to the growing challenge of homeless people in the community. Additional officers, writes Hageman, will help police maintain adequate responsiveness, strengthen local partnerships, and develop solutions.

Hageman's letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency supports funding to employ six new firefighters to maintain a proper level of emergency responsiveness.

The application for FEMA AFG funds, if accepted, would establish an Incident Command Training & Simulation Center to unify command styles for safer scene management and operations.

"Nearly half of Casper's firefighters have fewer than six years in the fire service and more than 20% are eligible to retire within the next two years. This large gap in experience poses a problem in maintaining an expedient response" says Hageman.

