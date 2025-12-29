U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis announced that President Donald Trump has signed her Congressional Award Program Reauthorization Act into law, extending the nation’s highest congressional honor for young Americans through fiscal year 2028.

The legislation ensures the continuation of the Congressional Award, a long-standing, bipartisan program that encourages youth ages 14 to 24 to pursue personal growth, community service, and civic engagement. The law reauthorizes the board that administers the program, allowing it to continue recognizing young people across the country for their achievements.

“I am thrilled that President Trump has signed my bipartisan legislation into law, ensuring the Congressional Award will continue empowering young Americans through FY2028,” Lummis said in a statement. “Wyoming holds a special connection to this program—it was our own Senator Malcolm Wallop who helped establish the Congressional Award in 1979, creating a legacy that has inspired generations of youth to embrace service, personal growth, and civic responsibility.”

Lummis emphasized the program’s lasting impact over more than four decades, noting that it has helped shape the character and leadership skills of countless young Americans. “This continued investment in America’s youth will help develop the leaders our country needs for tomorrow,” she added.

A Wyoming Legacy with National Reach

The Congressional Award was created in 1979 by the late Wyoming Senator Malcolm Wallop, making Wyoming central to the program’s origins. Senator Lummis continues that legacy today by serving on the program’s national board of directors.

As Congress’ only non-profit and highest honor for youth civilians, the Congressional Award recognizes participants who set and achieve challenging goals across four key areas: voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness, and expedition or exploration. Participants may earn Bronze, Silver, or Gold certificates and medals based on their level of achievement.

Medals are formally presented by members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, with the prestigious Gold Medal Ceremony and Summit held each June at the U.S. Capitol.

Public-Private Partnership Supporting Youth

Although created by Congress, the Congressional Award program operates as a public-private partnership and is funded entirely through private-sector donations. Congress provides in-kind support, including office space, medals produced by the U.S. Mint, and audit oversight from the Government Accountability Office.

Today, more than 50,000 young people are enrolled in the program, with participants living in every congressional district across the country.

With the program now reauthorized through 2028, supporters say the Congressional Award will continue to serve as a powerful tool for encouraging service, resilience, and leadership among America’s next generation.