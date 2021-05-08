Community Tells Casper Police Department ‘We Need You’

It's amazing what simple acts of kindness can mean to people.

Get our free mobile app

When Officer Tony Ho of the Casper Police Department walked up to his patrol car on Saturday, he wasn't expecting anything. But when he noticed something on his windshield, he quickly took notice.

It wasn't much. It wasn't a check for $100,000 or the title to a purple corvette. It was a simple card, with a simple message: 'Dear Officer, We Need You.'

And sometimes, that's all it takes to remind our police officers that the work they do matters.

Officer Ho posted a photo of himself holding the card to social media, and the response to it only reinforced the message.

"Thank you to each and every Casper Police Officer for choosing to serve and protect the Casper community," one commenter wrote. "It is true - 'We Need You.'"

Another commenter wrote that "we stand behind you."

"Do not ever question your worth," one person wrote. "Thank you for what you do, each and every day."

One commenter even remembered an interaction with Officer Ho.

"I remember you sir," the person wrote. "I think you came to my house because one of my kids hit the emergency button on a smartphone accidentally. It was a pleasure meeting you then. Stay safe! Thank you for your service!"

And more, and more.

A simple act of kindness snowballed into even more acts of kindness, which just goes to show that it doesn't take much to make somebody smile. All it takes is a simple word, a smile offered to a stranger, or a note left on a windshield to remind somebody that they are appreciated, they are valued, they are worthy and they matter.

This was left on one of our vehicles while we were on a call. Thank you, Casper. 💙 Posted by Casper Police Department on Saturday, May 8, 2021