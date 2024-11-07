Community Recreation Foundation Craft Fair coming to Ford Wyoming Center

Community Recreation Foundation Craft Fair coming to Ford Wyoming Center

Hundreds turned out for the annual craft fair benefitting the Community Recreation Foundation. (Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

Credit: Oil City Staff /

CASPER, Wyo. — The Community Recreation Foundation’s Annual Craft Fair will be at the Ford Wyoming Center on Nov. 15 and 16.

The craft fair will feature over 200 booths with handmade items such as pottery, candles, jewelry, woodwork, baked goods, sweet treats and knitwear, a news release states. There will also be some favorite home-based brands, including Scentsy, DoTerra and Pampered Chef.

 

Event Details

Dates: Friday, Nov. 15, 3–8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Location: Ford Wyoming Center, 1 Events Drive in Casper

 

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E. 4th St. in Casper.

All proceeds from the craft fair benefit the Community Recreation Foundation’s scholarship program, which provides financial assistance for youth and seniors to join recreation programs and helps fund free events for the community.

Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio