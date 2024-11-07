Community Recreation Foundation Craft Fair coming to Ford Wyoming Center

CASPER, Wyo. — The Community Recreation Foundation’s Annual Craft Fair will be at the Ford Wyoming Center on Nov. 15 and 16.

The craft fair will feature over 200 booths with handmade items such as pottery, candles, jewelry, woodwork, baked goods, sweet treats and knitwear, a news release states. There will also be some favorite home-based brands, including Scentsy, DoTerra and Pampered Chef.

Event Details Dates: Friday, Nov. 15, 3–8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Location: Ford Wyoming Center, 1 Events Drive in Casper

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E. 4th St. in Casper.

All proceeds from the craft fair benefit the Community Recreation Foundation’s scholarship program, which provides financial assistance for youth and seniors to join recreation programs and helps fund free events for the community.