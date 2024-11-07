Library Winter Bag Sale set for December; reservations available

CASPER, Wyo. — Reservations for the 2024 Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale are now available online.

According to a release from the Natrona County Public Library, the event that raises money for library functions starts on Thursday, Dec. 5 with the Early Bird Sale and continues on Friday, Dec. 6 with the Second Chance Sale before concluding on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The sale features thousands of books, along with magazines, DVDs and other media, games and puzzles at low prices.

To control crowd sizes, appointments in advance are required for each session and will be limited to 30 attendees at a time.

Admission on Thursday is $20, Friday is $10 and Saturday is no charge for entry. Thursday and Friday sessions are two hours long, with Saturday being one hour.

Reservations can be made online here.