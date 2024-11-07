Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming celebrates staff at annual luncheon

CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming hosted its annual Staff Appreciation and Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at The Range. The event, themed “Roast & Toast,” brought together roughly 65 staff and board members to recognize and celebrate the hard work and dedication of club staff, a news release said.

“Our staff are truly our greatest asset,” said Ashley Bright, club CEO. “Their hard work and passion are what make all the difference in the lives of the youth we serve. We are grateful for their commitment to creating a positive and nurturing environment every day.”

The luncheon included the following recognition of staff members for their years of service:

Five Years of Service: Alescea Jenness, Christian Moore, Maria Baral, Maurica Himes, Preston Blakeley and Reed Barr

10 Years of Service: Amanda Montes

15 Years of Service: Brittany Wilson and Barb Curfew

20 Years of Service: Pedro Mendez

Staff recognized with Outstanding Program Awards. (Courtesy the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming)

The Brian and Michelle Dandurand family was also recognized with the Service to the Club Award for their five years of dedicated volunteer service.

Brian & Michelle Dandurand honored with a Service to the Club Award. (Courtesy the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming)



Top staff awards

Staff members voted to present the following awards to their peers:

Rookie of the Year: Tayler Buzby-Sniffin

Be Someone’s Hero: Emily Skeen

PCS All-Star Award: Vanessa Warner

YDP MVP for Full-Time Staff: Amanda Preddice-Milne

The luncheon concluded with the presentation of the Wilma English Award to Preston Blakeley. This award, the club’s most prestigious honor, is named in memory of Wilma English, a visionary community leader who was instrumental in founding the original Boys Club in Casper in 1969. This award recognizes staff members who embody the highest standards of professionalism, place the interests of the clubs above their own and show remarkable initiative and creativity in advancing the club’s mission, the release said.

Current and past Wilma English Award winners. (Courtesy the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming)