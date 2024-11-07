Habitat for Humanity opens Homeownership Program applications in January

CASPER, Wyo. — Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming will be accepting applications for its Homeownership Program from Jan. 2 to Jan. 31, 2025.

This program offers safe and affordable housing solutions to those living or working in the county. To ensure accessibility, applications will be available in both English and Spanish, a news release said.

Prospective applicants can reach Kelly Cooper at 307-234-1348 or kelly@heartofwyoming.org to join the mailing list and receive further details. Information is also available online at www.heartofwyoming.org in both English and Spanish.