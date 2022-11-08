Community Christmas Tree Lighting Scheduled for David Street Station in Downtown Casper

It's very quickly become a staple of of the Thanksgiving/Christmas season.

The Community Christmas Tree Lighting, taking place at David Street Station, is almost as much a part of the Christmas holiday as the actual Christmas Parade. And this year, like years past, the Christmas Tree Lighting is happening just moments before the Christmas Parade commences in Downtown Casper.

David Street Station announced that the Tree Lighting is happening on Saturday, November 26, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

"This magical moment will kick-off the Christmas season and bring joy and cheer to you, your family, and friends," David Street Station wrote in a social media post. "Following the tree lighting will be the Downtown Christmas Parade at 6:30 PM. It will be a festive fun-filled evening for the whole family in downtown!"

The theme of this year's parade is 'Christmas: Past, Present, & Future,' which is sure to result in some pretty epic float ideas.

Individuals and businesses may register their floats by visiting the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Website. The Chamber of Commerce is also seeking judges to determine the best floats of the parade. To nominate a parade judge, you can visit this website.

The David Street Station announced last month that due to supply-chain issues, they are unable to offer the outdoor skating rink to the community this year, but they have promised a full season of various other types of community Christmas events, such as the Holiday Market and The Den.