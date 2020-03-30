College Rodeo Suspends Spring Season

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association has announced that the spring season has been suspended due to coronavirus concerns. So in the Central Rocky Mountain Region, the Casper Ropin' and Riggin' Days has been canceled as well as the season-ending event in Laramie at the University of Wyoming.

This means that the qualifiers for the College National Finals will be determined by the fall standings. The University of Wyoming men's and women's team will qualify as well as the Casper College men's and women's team. The top two teams and the top three individuals in each event earned a spot at the CNFR.

For the Casper College men, K's Thomson is the regional leader in saddle bronc and is 2nd in the all-around. T-Bird team ropers Carson and Kellan Johnson also lead the Central Rocky Mountain region. On the ladies' side, Taylour Latham of the University of Wyoming leads the barrel racing and the all-around.

A decision whether the College National Finals will be held or not is expected on May 14th. The rodeo is currently scheduled for June 14-20 at the Casper Events Center.

