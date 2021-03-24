College Rodeo Season Resumes

The college rodeo season got back into gear last week with Sheridan College and Gillette College hosting 2-day events. At the Sheridan rodeo on Thursday and Friday, Gillette and the University of Wyoming tied for first in the men's team standings with 699 points. In the rough stock events, Casper College's Quinten Taylor won the saddle bronc with a 76. Otero's Josh Parker had a 70 in the bareback to place #1 and Garrett Uptain of the University of Wyoming had a 76 to win the bull riding, In the timed events for the men, Gillettes Grant Turek led the tie-down roping with an 8.4. Chadron State's Parker Johnston had a 4.6 to win the steer wrestling and Gillette team ropers Bodie Mattson and Jace Engesser had a 5 and 7 to lead that event.

On the ladies' side in Sheridan, LCCC rang up 425 points for first in the team standings with UW 2nd. Hayden Madsen of LCCC with the barrel racing in 14.56 and the breakaway roping in 2.2 while Jacey Thompson or UW along with Caydee Johnson of LCCC posted times of 7 flat to win the goat tying.

At the Gillette College rodeo Saturday and Sunday, the University of Wyoming placed first as a team with 594.5 points with Eastern Wyoming 2nd and Gillette 3rd. CSU's Kolt Ferguson won the saddle bronc with a 72. Otero's Josh Parker had a 75 to win the bareback and Garrett Uptain of UW along with Cody Johnson of Sheridan College won the bull riding with 73's. JC Flake of Gillette had a 9.4 to take the tie-down roping, Cauy Pokomy from LCCC went 4.3 to win the steer wrestling and the team roping winners were Weston Mills of Casper College and Jake Devereaux of Gillette at 5.5

Chadron State won the ladies portion of the rodeo with 460.83 points with Gillette 2nd and Casper 3rd. Colorado State's Lake Mehalic ran 13.78 to win the barrel racing. Chadron's Briana Williams had a 2.5 to take the breakaway roping while Natalie Leisinger of UW had a 7.5 to win the goat tying.

We have a short video of the weekend's action featuring Garrett Uptain from the University of Wyoming.

He had a tremendous weekend not only in the building but in the bronc riding.

