Senate Western Caucus Chair Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), joined by a group of Senate Republican colleagues, has introduced a resolution to officially designate the week of October 19, 2025, as “Coal Week” in the U.S. Senate — a ceremonial effort to recognize America’s coal industry and the workers who fuel it.

Cosponsors include Senators John Barrasso (R-WY), John Hoeven (R-ND), Mike Lee (R-UT), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and Tim Sheehy (R-MT). Congressman Mike Kennedy (UT-03) will introduce a companion resolution in the U.S. House.

“We must never forget the industry that powers America and sustains Wyoming families with good-paying jobs,” said Senator Lummis. “Wyoming coal is reliable American energy, and I won’t apologize for celebrating the miners and families who deliver it.”

Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) said Alaska’s coal miners have a long record of providing safe, responsible energy production.

“Coal Week reminds us how vital American energy dominance is to our national security and economic success,” he said.

Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) added that the designation honors “one of the most affordable, reliable, and abundant sources of energy on the planet,” while Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) emphasized coal’s historical and cultural significance to West Virginia.

“None of this is possible without the dedicated work of our coal miners and their families,” Capito said. “Coal is a central aspect of our culture and history that has withstood the test of time.”

Other supporters, including Senators Mike Lee (R-UT), Jim Justice (R-WV) and Tim Sheehy (R-MT), said coal remains essential for powering homes, data centers, and industrial facilities amid rising electricity demand.

Rep. Mike Kennedy (R-UT), who introduced the resolution in the House, said the week celebrates “the hardworking men and women who keep our lights on and our economy strong.”

Rich Nolan, president and CEO of the National Mining Association, praised the initiative, saying America’s coal miners “are ready to meet the need by supplying abundant, affordable, and reliable energy.”

Critics Question Timing, Environmental Impact

Environmental advocates and clean-energy groups, however, argue the symbolic resolution sends the wrong message at a time when the nation is working to reduce carbon emissions and expand renewable energy sources.

Sierra Club spokesperson Emma Lockhart said the designation “romanticizes a fuel source that is driving climate change and harming public health.”

“Coal jobs are declining not because of policy but because cleaner, cheaper alternatives are outcompeting it in the market,” Lockhart said. “Instead of celebrating coal, Congress should focus on helping communities transition to sustainable, long-term energy jobs.”

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, coal’s share of U.S. electricity generation has fallen from roughly 50 percent in 2007 to about 16 percent in 2024, while renewables such as wind and solar have surged.

Supporters of the resolution counter that coal remains critical for grid reliability, particularly as power demand increases from technology-driven sectors like data centers and artificial intelligence.

READ ALSO: Wyoming Leaders Push for Coal's Comeback in Joint Initiative

RELATED: Secretary of Labor Tours Kemmerer Coal Mine With Wyoming Senator

Wyoming vs. Colorado Kolby Fedore