On Thursday Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis welcomed U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer to Kemmerer to tour the Kemmerer Coal Mine and discuss Wyoming energy and jobs.

Labor Secretary Chavez-Deremer is the 2nd Trump cabinet official to visit Wyoming this summer as DOE Secretary Wright visited Sheridan for Ramaco event in July.

Her trip to Wyoming was the 23rd state in a 50 state tour for Chavez-Deremer.

She is doing a 50 state tour this year and that their visit to Wyoming made Wyoming their 23rd state so far.

“In just 200 days, President Trump has jumpstarted the American economy and ushered in a new Golden Age of prosperity by putting workers, families, and job creators back at the center of our economic agenda,” said Secretary Chavez-DeRemer.

Senator Cynthia Lummis with Kim "The Flash" Robinson, a truck driver at the mine; Facebook Senator Cynthia Lummis with Kim "The Flash" Robinson, a truck driver at the mine; Facebook loading...

Senator Cynthia Lummis, Facebook Senator Cynthia Lummis, Facebook loading...

"That momentum is clear everywhere I go on my ‘America at Work’ listening tour. From celebrating apprentices in Idaho to meeting with construction workers in Wisconsin, American workers are energized by the President’s pro-worker policies. Through the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act, we are equipping them with the tools they need to build a secure future by allowing them to keep more of their hard-earned money.”

"It's always an honor to welcome Trump administration leaders to Wyoming to meet the hardworking men and women who make the Cowboy State our nation's energy powerhouse,” said Lummis.

“I'm especially grateful that Labor Secretary Chavez-DeRemer took time to visit Kemmerer, where she could see firsthand the skill and dedication of the coal miners who keep this historic operation running day-in and day-out. The Trump administration has consistently stood with Wyoming's working families, and I will continue fighting to protect these jobs and ensure our skilled workforce can continue powering America with dependable baseload energy."

The Secretary talked to Kim "The Flash" Robinson, a local truck driver at the coal mine,

Wyoming Fish Hatcheries Kolby Fedore, TSM