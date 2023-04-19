Cloud Seeding Catching on Amid Rocky Mountain Drought

By MEAD GRUVER and BRITTANY PETERSON Associated Press

LYONS, Colo. (AP) — A technique to get clouds to produce more snow is being used more as the Rocky Mountain region struggles with a two-decade drought.

Cloud seeding involves using planes and ground-based equipment to put silver iodide into clouds when weather conditions are right.

Colorado, Utah and Wyoming have all expanded their cloud-seeding programs in recent years.

Some experts say conserving water is a better, more down-to-earth way to ensure there's enough water to go around.

But cloud seeding has a full embrace from state and local officials in pursuit of water for all from the ultimate source — the sky.

Read more here.

Wyoming Photographer Shares Breathtaking Pictures of Northern Lights Various Casper Photographers captured the beauty of the Northern Lights on March 23, 2023.