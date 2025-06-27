Tragedy in Ten Sleep after Climber Falls 60 Feet to their Death

On June 26, 2025, the Washakie County Sheriff's Office responded to a tragic incident in Ten Sleep Canyon involving a rock climber who suffered a fatal fall of approximately 60 feet.

The climber was not a local resident.

Out of respect for the family and loved ones, the Washakie County Sheriffs Office said the individual's name will not be released at this time.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the friends and fellow climbers who were first on scene and made every effort to render aid. Your quick and selfless actions are deeply appreciated" said Washakie Country Sheriff Austin Brookwell.

Washakie County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Ten Sleep Ambulance, Ten Sleep Fire Department, and the Washakie County Coroner’s Office. We thank all agencies involved for their professional and compassionate response.

This incident serves as a somber reminder of the risks that come with outdoor recreation, especially in challenging terrain like Ten Sleep Canyon. We urge all climbers to take every possible safety precaution possible.

"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this loss."

