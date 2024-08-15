Climber visiting Wyoming falls to death at Lake Point Climbing Area

CASPER, Wyo. — A climber at Lake Point Climbing Area fell to their death Wednesday, Aug. 14, according to the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office.

The climber, who was from out of the country and visiting Wyoming, fell about 50 feet and passed away shortly after falling, the sheriff’s office reported.

“I want to thank the individuals who were with the climber and tried to administer life-saving measures to attempt to save them,” Sheriff Austin Brookwell said in a news release. “The courage it takes after witnessing something like this and stepping into action to help is incredible.”

Washakie County Search and Rescue, Cody Regional, Ten Sleep Ambulance, Washakie County Coroner and Washakie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fall.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the individuals involved.

Stay safe and look out for one another,” Brookwell said.

No further information about the incident or the climber has been released.