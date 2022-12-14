City of Gillette Declares a Snow Emergency

The Gillette City Administrator has declared a Level 2 Snow Emergency, effective as of 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14.

The recent Facebook post stated:

A Level 2 Snow Emergency advises against non-emergency travel in the City of Gillette.

Citizens driving during a Level 2 Snow Emergency may encounter roads which are impassable; and will likely interfere with snow and storm damage removal as well as emergency services.

All City facilities are closed for business during a Level 2 Snow Emergency.

Although City facilities are closed, it is the responsibility of each citizen to determine whether their employer is open for business.

When the snow emergency is over, an announcement will be made by the City utilizing local media, the City website, and social media.

Please monitor these sources for updated information.

Snow Emergency Declaration & Levels

The City of Gillette maintains two (2) levels of weather advisories for the City of Gillette, its citizens and visitors. In the event of a weather emergency, the City Administrator or his/her designee, will notify the public via social media, the City’s mass notification system, posting on the City website, and notice to the local media, of the nature and extent of the emergency.

LEVEL I: A Level I Weather Emergency does not restrict travel; however, citizens should expect adverse road conditions, including but not limited to, icy roads, reduced visibility, and blowing and drifting snow. A Level I Weather Emergency requires the removal of vehicles from all snow emergency routes in accordance with Section 11-10 of the Gillette City Code. All City facilities remain open for business during a Level I Weather Emergency.

LEVEL II: A Level II Weather Emergency advises against non-emergency travel in the City of Gillette. Citizens driving during a Level II Weather Emergency may encounter roads which are impassable; and will likely interfere with snow and storm damage removal as well as emergency services. All City facilities are closed for business during a Level II Weather Emergency. Although City facilities are closed, it is the responsibility of each citizen to determine whether their employer is open for business.