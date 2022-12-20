City of Casper Uses Poetry to Offer Tips on Preventing Pipes From Freezing

Somebody at the City of Casper is really into Christmas. And for that, we salute them. A massive cold front is coming to Casper over the next few days and the City of Casper has offered a few tips on how to prevent your pipes from freezing.

Get our free mobile app

Best of all, they did it through the art of poetry (ala The Night Before Christmas).

Ahem.

From the City of Casper:

'Twas the Night before Christmas, and all through the house One creature was stirring- Henrey the mouse. A deep freeze was coming to Casper that night, The thought of his pipes bursting gave Henry a fright! But fret not, dear Henry, for it's really quite easy To prevent your pipes from all of that freezing. Keep your faucets dripping throughout the night And open the cupboards so the pipes are in sight. Turn your heat slightly higher than you typically would And against the arctic temps your house will have withstood. Keep your home warm and cozy - just like a present And thankfully your plumbing will stay beneath the cement. Henry, save your pips from bursting, and a hero you'll be, So you can drift off to sleep, freeze and worry free. All of Casper, happy Christmas to young and to old, May your holidays be warm and bright - even through this cold.

We love it.

In summary, the City stated that to ensure your pipes don't freeze over these next few days, you should open the cupboards beneath your sink, trickle one faucet throughout the night, and keep your heat higher than it might usually be. Easy tips that could prevent disaster before the Christmas holiday.

Consumer Reports have also offered some tips and tricks on how to prevent your pipes from freezing, or how to thaw them if they do.

They suggest keeping your garage doors closed, especially if there are water supply lines in the garage. They also confirm that you should keep your cupboards open, let COLD water drip from a faucet, and you should keep the thermostat set to the same temperature during the day and night.

If your pipes do, however, freeze, there are ways to unthaw them.

First of all, if a pipe froze so much that it broke, you'll want to turn of the water at the main valve and call a plumber. If they're just frozen, you should turn on the faucet and let some water run through the pipe. Even cold water will help melt the ice around the pipe.

You can also apply heat to the frozen section of pipe, using an electric heating pad, an electric hair dryer, or by wrapping towels soaked in hot water around the pipes.

These are just a few tips to keep in mind this week. It's gonna be a cold, cold Christmas.