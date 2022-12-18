Double-Digit Sub Zero Temperatures Expected To Blast SE Wyoming
While the main weather concern for the next couple of days in southeast Wyoming will be strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures in the -16 degree range and even colder wind chills are expected in southeast Wyoming towards mid-week.
That's according to the National Weather Service. .
The agency posted this statement on it's website for Natrona County:
Dangerously cold wind chills, as low as 35 below zero, could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.
Casper's weather forecast:
Today
Sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 24 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -23. Blustery.