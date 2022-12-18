-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week

The National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week.

 Meanwhile, Casper is expecting actual low temperatures--not just wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder.
The agency issued this special weather statement:
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
142 PM MST Sun Dec 18 2022


...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
  expected. Wind chills of 50 to 65 degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle
  along and east of Interstate 25.

* WHEN...5 PM MST Wednesday until 11 AM MST Friday. The most
  dangerous wind chill conditions will occur on Wednesday night
  and Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
  less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
  and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.

