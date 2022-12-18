-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week

The National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week.

Meanwhile, Casper is expecting actual low temperatures--not just wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder.

The agency issued this special weather statement: URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 142 PM MST Sun Dec 18 2022 ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 50 to 65 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle along and east of Interstate 25. * WHEN...5 PM MST Wednesday until 11 AM MST Friday. The most dangerous wind chill conditions will occur on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.