CNN Highlights ’70 Degree Temperature Drop’ in 18 Hours of Casper

Baby, it's cold outside. Like, really cold. Like, so cold we don't want to leave our homes but even in our homes it's cold so now we don't know what to do and we're depressed.

That's how cold it is. In fact, it is so cold that CNN has written an article to discuss just how cold the last few days in Casper have been.

"The major winter storm crossing the nation is causing dramatic declines in temperatures across the central US as arctic air pushes south and east," CNN wrote on Thursday.

Then, they shared some "highlights," including Casper, Wyoming.

"In less than 18 hours, from 7:40 a.m. Wednesday to 1:35 a.m. Thursday, the temperature dropped 70 degrees," CNN wrote.

They shared the fact that, at 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday the temperature was 28 degrees. By 8 a.m., the temperature was 3 degrees.

"Casper dropped 25 degrees in just 20 minutes Wednesday," CNN continued.

CNN also shared the fact that at 1:35 a.m., the temperature on Thursday was negative 42 degrees, and by 6:00 a.m. the temperature was negative 35 degrees, with a wind chill of negative 76 degrees.

A WIND CHIL OF NEGATIVE 76 DEGREES!

Why do we even live here?

Casper sat atop CNN's list of dramatic temp drops, and it was joined by Denver, Colorado; Amarillo, Texas; Wichita, Kansas City, Missouri and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. All of these cities had dramatic drops, but it was Casper that had the sharpest decline in temperature.

Incidentally, during one of the coldest nights of the year, more than 2,000 people in Casper went without power due to an outage from Rocky Mountain Power. It was very bad timing but, even despite the cold, cold temperatures, thousands of Casperites showed up at the Ford Wyoming Center to see Snoop Dogg's 'Holidaze of Blaze' Tour. It was cold outside, but the Ford Wyoming Center was certainly ablaze.

