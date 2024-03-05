City of Casper Tree Inventory ‘Outdated,’ Council to Discuss Updates

In a memo to city of Casper council members, city manager Carter Napier recommends the council approve a contract for professional services with Scott Ventures, LLC, to conduct a tree inventory and assessment for all city of Casper public trees.

The last time Casper's public tree inventory was updated was 22 years ago, wrote Napier, and since then "our urban forest has been negatively impacted by several adverse weather events."

"City staff has planted hundreds of new trees and removed and/or replaced hundreds of dead, dying, or diseased trees."

An updated tree inventory and assessment will provide information including a count of Casper's trees, species, and health.

This project was budgeted in the FY24 from the Opportunity Fund.

Parks Manager Randy Norvelle and Supervisor Katy Hallock will be responsible for the project.

Scotts Ventures, LLC, was chosen due to the experience and knowledge of the owner, who Napier wrote has 24 years of experience as an ISA-certified arborist, seven years as a Master Arborist, and extensive familiarity with the City of Casper and its public trees.

The project is supposed to be completed on or before August 1, 2025, and not to exceed a sum of $72,695.47. .

