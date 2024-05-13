Stormy Weather Coming to Casper-Area Monday Afternoon through Wednesday
In spite of the warm temps today, there is a 40% chance of rain with scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2:00 p.m. Sorry to spoil your fun.
Tomorrow is a good day to find a nice spot inside to watch the show through a window. The National Weather Service predicts thunderstorms until 3:00 a.m. the next day. Chance of rain is 70%.
Wednesday will also likely be rainy with thunderstorms.
Check out this epic lightning storm in Casper last year:
