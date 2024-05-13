Wyoming Symphony Orchestra Ushers in New Season with Spring Fund Drive

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra just wrapped the 2023-2024 season with the final concert, “Passage,” but the excitement is far from over.

This spring, the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra (WSO) will introduce its commemorative 75th concert season with several surprises and exciting events in store.

To usher in the new season, the Symphony is hosting a Spring Fund Drive to help ensure its 75th year is as successful and enjoyable as possible.

Throughout May and June, symphony supporters can spring into action to help the WSO bring an unforgettable 75th concert season, provide culturally enriching community events, and expand its constituents’ musical horizons. As a nonprofit, the WSO greatly depends on the generous tax-deductible donations and gifts from folks in Central Wyoming.

There’s never a bad time to make a gift to the WSO. Gifts received from individuals, corporate sponsors, and grants make a big difference and leave a lasting impact in the orchestra's impact. The WSO offers several unrestricted opportunities to make an impact through the Spring Fund Drive.

