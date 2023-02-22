City of Casper to Close Offices, Rec Center at Noon Wednesday

The City of Casper will close its offices and other facilities at noon today, Wednesday, the City Manager's Office said late Thursday morning.

The offices include all of those at City Hall, 200 N. David St., the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. Fourth St., and the Hogadon Ski Area.

The scale house and the Balefill -- landfill -- at 1886 Station Road also will close at noon.

Vital services including police, fire and plowing will continue to function.

Trash pickup will continue throughout the day.

It is unknown whether the city offices will reopen on Thursday, according to the City Manager's office.

Stay safe.