Hogadon Season Passes on Sale For Now

All Hogadon Basin Ski Area season passes are on sale now at hogadon.net.

A variety of pass categories are available.

Adult: $425; night skiing add-on $490

Youth (ages 13-18): $375; night skiing add-on $430

Child (ages 6-12): $315; night skiing add-on $360

Family pass (2 adults + 4 youth or 4 child passes): $1300

“After a year of record-breaking snow, we can’t wait to get back on the slopes,” Hogadon manager Chris Smith said. Hogadon is tentatively scheduled to open Friday, Dec. 1 depending on snow conditions.

Season pass prices are set to increase after opening day.

