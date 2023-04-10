City of Casper: Keep Gutters Open and Free from Litter, Debris, and Heavy Dirt

The City of Casper asks residents to take a look at the street gutters. "We're all a little nervous about flooding right now, and the best way to keep our stormwater system running properly is by keepig our gutters open and free from litter, debris, and heavy dirt collection" they wrote in a social media post.

There is currently a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Srevice for several parts of Wyoming including Natrona County:

.DAY ONE...This Afternoon and Tonight.

Warming temperatures may lead to local rises in creeks and rivers.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday.

Tuesday and Wednesday...Warm temperatures will lead to snowmelt

and possible low land flooding. Rising water levels in streams and

rivers is possible as well.

Temps will continue to rise this week with a forecasted high of 70 degrees tomorrow. The weather service says that significant wraming temperatures will accelerate the melting of snowpack in low elevation and even some foothills across Western and Central Wyoming through the middle of this week.

"Now would be the time to clear snow, ice, and debris from culverts and other flow paths to allow runoff to flow away from buildings and other vulnerable infrastructure. This could include moving deep snow away from the foundations of buildings, moving equipment, and moving

livestock out of poorly drained or low lying areas."

GOAT Snowstorm in Casper - April 3-4, 2023.