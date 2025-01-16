City of Casper issues frozen pipe advisory

CASPER, Wyo. — There’s a storm a-brewin’, and the City of Casper wants to ensure that residents don’t experience disaster during the coldest days of the year.

The city has issued a “frozen pipe advisory” as freezing temperatures are about to abound in Casper.

The City of Casper is urging residents to take immediate precautions to prevent frozen and burst pipes.

“Extended periods of subzero temperatures increase the risk of frozen plumbing pipes, which can burst and cause significant flooding and water damage,” a release from the city states.

Water Distribution Manager Mark Anderson has recommended various steps to keep pipes from freezing:

Run at least one faucet at a trickle continuously until temperatures rise. The water flow should be slightly higher than a drip to prevent freezing.

The water flow should be slightly higher than a drip to prevent freezing. Open sink cupboards beneath running faucets. This allows warmer air to circulate around pipes, particularly those located on exterior walls.

This allows warmer air to circulate around pipes, particularly those located on exterior walls. Turn up the heat slightly higher than usual. While each building’s plumbing and insulation vary, maintaining indoor temperatures above 55 degrees is generally effective.

Those living in a trailer/mobile home are encouraged to take further precautions:

Ensure your skirting is properly installed to protect the plumbing from cold air.

Make sure the drain pipe is insulated or has heat tape to prevent freezing.

“A burst pipe can quickly ruin your day,” Anderson said. “We encourage everyone to follow these precautions for the next several nights to avoid costly and stressful repairs.”

The City of Casper has also released important contact information for emergencies:

If a pipe bursts, contact a private plumber for repairs.

City crews are available to perform shutoffs in the event of a break causing spraying water.

During business hours: Call (307) 235-8360. Monday, Jan. 20 is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. After hours: Call non-emergency dispatch at (307) 235-8278.



“City crews are ready to assist if needed, but we’re hoping for a quiet and safe weekend with no frozen pipes,” Anderson said.

