CITY: If You Get Stuck in Casper Right Now, You Might Be Stranded

Casper residents are urged not to travel anywhere on Sunday unless it's absolutely an emergency.

City officials say crews are unavailable to assist stranded motorists.

"Please consider your vehicle's clearance," a statement reads. "If it's not high enough to clear the deep snow, you risk becoming stranded. City crews are not available to assist stranded motorists. If you have a true emergency, call 911."

