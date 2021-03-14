LIST: Casper Business Closings for Monday, March 15th
The strong winter storm that has buried Casper is prompting some early closing announcements for Monday, March 15th 2021.
City officials are encouraging everyone to stay off of the roads unless absolutely necessary. Here is the list of businesses that will be closed Monday.
This list will be updated Sunday and Monday.
*Submissions are listed in the order they are received.*
City & Schools:
- Natrona County Schools are closed
- Glenrock Schools are closed today
- Casper College campus is closed
- Natrona County Offices are closed
- Prince of Peace Preschool
- Casper-Natrona County Health Department
- Our Saviour's Lutheran Preschool
- Stepping stones learning center
- Learning Junction Children’s Center
- The Town of Evansville
- Rock-N-Tots Daycare
- Excel Academy Private School
Business Closings:
- Child Development Center
- Automation & Electronics
- Wind City Books
- Sonic Rainbow
- Meals on Wheels will not be delivering on Monday
- Casper Orthopedics
- Wyoming Food For Thought
- Cassity Dental Arts
- DeWitt Water Systems & Services
- Both Platte Valley Bank - both locations
- Cold stone
- Mountain Ridge Akidemy
- The Self Help Center
- Once Upon A Child
- Healthcare for the Homeless
- 307 Vision
- Merback Awards
- Pathfinder Physical Therapy
- Logos Speech Therapy, Inc.
- Kids Works
- Kintsugi Psychiatry LLC
- Cathy Berens, PC
- Central Wyoming Counseling Center
- AMBI Mail and Marketing
- Oil City Printers
- Casper Area Chamber of Commerce
- Excal Inc.
- Wind City Eye Care
- Casper Senior Center
- Eagles Soaring
- Western Medical Associates (both east & west locations)
- WYOMS Oral Surgery
- Central Wyoming Skin Clinic
- Hilltop Bank
- A Beautiful Mind LLC
- Advanced Family Dental
- Olivia Caldwell Foundation
- WyHy Federal Credit Union
- YMCA of Natrona County
- Central Wyoming Urological Associates
- K&M Pet Products
- Salvation Army Casper
- Casper Medical Imaging & Outpatient Radiology
- Women’s Health Associates
- Central Wyoming Optometric Center
- Ford Wyoming Center (Casper Events Center)
- Letz's TV and Appliance
- Wyoming Health Fairs
- Bridger Steel
- Ortho Care Now
- Casper Orthopedics Physical Therapy East and West locations
- Wyoming Surgical Center
- Casper Women’s Care, PC
- Let’s Get Thin MD -Dr Girouard’s
- Summit Pain Clinic
- Park Ridge Behavioral Healthcare
- Keefe's Flowers
- Street Ready Audio Specialties
- Labcorp Patient Service Centers- Beverly Plaza & The Casper Clinic
- Medical Skin Care
- Rodney C Hill DDS PC- both locations
- Rejuvenate You
- Knife River
- Wyoming Cardiopulmonary Services
- Casper Dry Cleaners
- Outpatient Radiology LLC
- Frontier Behavioral Health
- Rocky Mountain Infectious Diseases
- The First United Methodist Church office
- The Foot Doctor, P.C
- Seeds of Change, Counseling & Hypnotherapy
- Jason & Son's Automobile and Motorcycle Repair
- Community Health Center of Wyoming
- Casper OB/GYN associates
- Casper Vision Center
- Beacon Building Products
- Cedars Health
- Stratton Real Estate
- Sage Primary Care
- Enterprise Rent-a-Car
- Kelly's alignment
- The Bon Agency insurance
- Wyoming Community Development Authority (WCDA)
- Woodworkers Supply/ A&H abrasives
- ACM Therapy Group
- Diamond Vogel
- KB Mechanics
- Wyoming Psychiatry
- WyoNaturals in the Sunrise Shopping Center
- Stirling & Stirling, Internal Medicine
- Village Inn - East and Village Inn - Durbin St.
- Western Medical Associates
- Casper General Surgery: Drs. Lane and Laura Smothers
- The Perfect Cup
- 307 Physical Therapy
- North Platte Physical Therapy - East and West locations
- Wildwood CACFP
- Wyoming Vapor Company
- Altitude Veterinary Hospital is open for emergency calls only
- Toft Family Dental
- Crescent Electric Supply
- Dooley Oil Inc.
- The Merry Peddler Kitchen Store &
Vita Sana Olive Oil
- B & B Rubberstamp
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
- Reliant Federal Credit Union
- Plow’s diner
- Casper Dermatology Clinic
