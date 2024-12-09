City Council to Consider Bringing Another Four Years of State Championships to Casper

At the Tuesday night work session, the Casper council will consider sponsoring "Compete Casper," to host WHSAA state Championships in Casper from 2026-2030.

Compete Casper is formerly known as Proud to Host the Best. It is a Wyoming non-profit corporation that fundraises and coordinates the volunteer force required to host Wyoming high school state chamionships in Casper.

Through the 2021 bid, Casper currently hosts eight state events: Volleyball, Wrestling, Spirit, Marching Band, Basketball, Art Symposium, and Track & Field.

Every four years, Compete Casper must bid to the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) to bring state tournaments to the Ford Wyoming Center.

The next bid is due early next year.

According to Visit Casper, these championships bring $24,000,000 in economic impact to Casper.

Hosting the events costs about $277,000, and the City of Casper is again being asked to contribute a $50,000 sponsorship.

If the bid is successful, Council will be asked to formalize agreements with Compete Casper and several other community partners, as it has in the past, to memorialize the cash sponsorship and in-kind facilty contributions that will be used to support and host the championships.

If council approves, the $50,000 is to be paid each year, coming to $200,000 for the four year bid period.

